What would you do? What would you do if you approached a hot spring in Idaho and found the people occupying it to be relaxing in their birthday suits? There are many natural hot springs in the state and a few of them are known to be a little less strict on the clothing. People hike, get sweaty, and want to relax au natural, but when you aren't prepared for it and are not aware, what do you do when you find yourself in this situation? There are a few different options, but which one would you choose?

If you happen to walk up on a person or group of people enjoying a hot spring au natural, it is natural to question what to do. In theory, if you have driven there and hiked that far, you might as well enjoy the spring. You can relax and soak as you planned and try to avoid looking where you shouldn't. That seems easier said than done, as the natural reaction would be to peek. You could take the scene in and try to act maturely about it, which again seems easier said than done. You could go along with the old phrase, 'when in Rome,' and decide to strip down and embrace the situation and mark it up as a unique adventure. Depending on who you are and how comfortable you are will determine which route you decide to go.

There are other options than staying and enjoying the hot spring. You could decide to turn around and go home. It seems like a waste of time to drive to a hot spring, hike to it and then turn around and go home for nothing. You could try to find a pool that may be further away from the person or group where they are out of view. You could ask the person or group to cover up, and depending on who they are they may oblige. The shock may take you a few minutes to put your thoughts together, but be aware that this is a possibility this summer when hiking to some of the natural hot springs.

There are a few options, and who you are with may dictate which way you decide to go. If you are alone and feeling adventurous you may join in or enjoy your time as you planned, but if you have kids with you then you may opt for turning around and just having enjoyed a hike. Do your research before you go to any hot springs this summer and know what the possibilities are of this scenario as certain hot springs are known for clothing-optional situations more than others. If in this scenario I would most likely go about my business as if they aren't there. Gas is too high and hiking is too much work to not enjoy the payoff, and no person au natural is going to ruin my fun. If you walk up to a hot spring and someone or some group is relaxing in their birthday suit, what would you do?

