This is the new trend for major grocery stores, they are no longer going to allow anyone under the age of 21 to purchase cigarettes. Yes, 18 is still the legal age to smoke, these stores just won't sell it to you.

Walmart has made the announcement that they will not be selling tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 starting July 1st.

Walgreens has also decided to change their tobacco sales policy. Rite Aid has also jumped on the band wagon. However, these don't change until September 1st .

Walmart was under fire not too long ago for refusing to sell ammunition and guns to anyone under 21 as well. Now, they are doing the same for tobacco.

Is this going to prevent you from going to these stores? Do you think it is a good idea to change the smoking age to 21? Do you think this is going to hurt these chains in the long run?