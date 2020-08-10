South Hills BINGO: For Your Next Family Camping Trip

Going to the South Hills is gorgeous and there is so much to do. If you enjoy camping there and you are looking for something to keep the family entertained, create South Hills Bingo. We have some ideas for you to do.

You could create a BINGO card and take photos of the task to prove you did it.

I feel like all of these are pretty easy to find. You obviously could change everything up and add things and make it your own. I feel like most of these things are pretty easy to find on any given trip to the South Hills except maybe Phantom Falls and/or Ross Falls. You kind of have to be in the area and intentionally doing the hike.

I am sure there are some other things you would add to them. If there is anything you think should be on the list let us know. If you do your own South Hills BINGO let us know how it goes over.

I think it would be a good way to keep the kids entertained. It is almost like a scavenger hunt. I would totally do this and the winner doesn't have to clean the campsite or help pack up the next day. Or they get an extra S'More. Whatever works for your family. I think an adult only version needs to happen next.