South Idaho City Appoints First Female Fire Captain

A southwest Idaho firefighter is being celebrated by her department after being appointed as the city's first ever female fire captain.

For the first time in its history, the city of Boise has just hired a female firefighter to fill the position of fire captain, according to details provided by idahonews.com. A Boise veteran firefighter of 12 years named Ashley Rosenbaum will assume the position on June 26, 2019. Rosenbaum will head Station 17 on Cole Road.

The Boise Fire Department currently employs a staff of close to 300, serving approximately 130-square miles, and including 17 stations throughout the city, according to the department's official website.

To become a firefighter for the city of Boise, one must be at least 18 years of age, a graduate of high school, have completed the basic EMT certification and passed the National Registry Exam, among other qualifications.

Rosenbaum's appointment marks the first time a female will hold the position going back to the department's founding in 1876.