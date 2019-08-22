South Idaho Figure Skating Coach Detained For Alleged Child Porn

Investigators in Boise took a man into custody on August 21 for allegedly possessing child pornography. The man arrested works as an ice skating instructor at an area indoor fitness and entertainment facility.

Jonathan Schmidt, 40, of Boise, is being accused by Idaho authorities of having illegal, pornographic content featuring children in his possession. Police are saying he may have first obtained the illegal images back in January, according to details provided by idahonews.com.

Schmidt reportedly taught ice skating lessons at Idaho IceWorld in Boise, which offers youth and adult skating and hockey lessons, as well as hosts a number of community events. Schmidt has been banned from the facility by Boise Parks and Recreation while the investigation proceeds.

The criminal complaint was filed Wednesday by the Boise U.S. Attorney's Office. Data from Schmidt's personal effects allegedly indicate he still had the illegal material in his possession at the time he was taken into custody. Investigators have been in contact with staff at Idaho IceWorld regarding the matter, and as of now have found no link between the facility and Schmidt.

It has also been reported that Schmidt successfully passed a background check prior to being hired by the training center. IceWorld is located next to the Boise Factory Outlet Mall, off of I-84.

The defendant made his first court appearance regarding the matter today (August 22). The state of Idaho has seen a number of child pornography cases in recent years, including a Pocatello man who was sentenced to 100 years for producing such illegal material earlier this month.