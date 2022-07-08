South Idaho Hearing Impaired Senior With Dementia Is Missing

The Caldwell Police Department is currently asking for help with locating a missing 72-year-old man who disappeared on June 18. He might be traveling in a 1990s red Ford Ranger, and has hearing loss and Dimentia.

Have you seen Glen Thomas Eskew? He goes by "Tom," and his last date of contact was approximately three weeks ago, according to his profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Alerts Facebook page. He is considered possibly endangered due to the fact he has Dimentia, which at times impairs a person's ability to think rationally.

He owns a 1997 red Ford Ranger with the Idaho license plate number 2CMV599. Eskew is a resident in southwest Idaho, and is 6'0" and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing boots, blue jeans, a blue shirt with a light jacket, and a cap.

Please contact the Caldwell Police Department, at 208-454-7531, and ask for Glen if you have seen this man.