Missing South Idaho Man May Be At Risk

A southeast Idaho man who was reported missing more than three weeks ago has been classified as "endangered" by state police.

Have you seen Ryan Shields? Shields, 48, was reported missing on April 20, 2022. His profile is currently listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, along with dozens of other adults and juveniles throughout the state.

Shields is a Bonneville County resident and stands at 5'9", weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Shields was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

If you have recently seen this individual, or know of his current whereabouts, please contact the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, at 208-529-1350.