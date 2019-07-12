South Idaho Woman Leaves 3 Kids, Including 1 Mo. Old, In Hot Car

A southwest Idaho mother of three has been charged with multiple felony counts after she left her kids in an unlocked automobile on a warm evening.

The woman, 27-year-old Sauda Cyizanye, left her one-month-old, a 1-year-old and an 8-year-old in the unlocked automobile for what has been reported to be about 20 minutes, according to details on kpic.com. The children were accessed by emergency medical technicians, and aside from perspiring, were found to not need transportation to a hospital.

Police were alerted to the scene just before 7 p.m. on July 10, in the 8200 Block of Fairview Avenue. Cyizanye has been charged with three counts of felony child injury. The windows of the automobile were partially down when police and EMTs arrived.

Children and pets should never be left in an automobile when temperatures are excessively warm. We shared a video recently that featured one of our staffers videotaping himself in a locked automobile in the heat of the day to show just how dangerous this can be. Temperatures can reach dangerous levels inside a closed vehicle in a matter of a few minutes.