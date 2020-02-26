South Idaho Most Wanted: Donald Schultz; Grand Theft

A southwest Idaho man has recently been added to statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Have you seen Donald Raymond Shultz? He is wanted by the Meridian Police Department as of February 25, 2020, according to his criminal profile on the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers website.

There has been a $200,000 bond issued in this case. Shultz is currently wanted for the crime of Grand Theft by Deception. Shultz, 31, is 6'4", and weighs 265 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He is also known to wear glasses from time to time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Donald Raymond Shultz, please contact the Meridian Police Department, at 208-888-6678, or call 208-343-COPS.

To receive notifications about wanted criminals in the southwest Idaho, click here.