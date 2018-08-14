South Idaho Photo Contest To Award $350 And Magazine Cover

Greg Jannetta

Have you taken some great photos while adventuring throughout southern Idaho recently? If so, you could pocket $350 , and land that picture on a magazine cover.

Southern Idaho Tourism is holding a photo contest this month. Rules , and the photo submission link , can be found by clicking here . Photos can be of your favorite landmarks, buildings, or anywhere in south Idaho you enjoy spending time at.

You can enter up to three pictures. Along with the cash prize, there's a chance your photo will grace the cover of Southern Idaho Stay and Play Magazine .

For more information, contact Southern Idaho Tourism, at 208-732-5569.