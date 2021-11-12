South Market On 2nd In Twin Falls: Food Hall For Good Eating

As my family and I continue to adapt to Twin Falls and find new places to explore, the adventure through food has continued. I feel like I am turning into a food critic, but I am enjoying it. We discovered a unique place last night, that was a great environment, fun and delicious. It is a place that is great for a variety of reasons, mainly that it offers a variety of options for everyone.

In downtown Twin Falls, sits South Market on 2nd. It is the only food hall in Idaho as of right now. It offers a range of food and selections, from pizza, barbeque, sushi, a bar, ice cream, and even an espresso café. What made this place so unique to me is I felt like I was in a mall food court, in terms of having so many places to choose from, but the quality and the environment were better.

I went with the "Dirty Pig" which is a pulled pork mac and cheese sandwich from Smokey Bone BBQ and it was delicious. Each meal comes with a pickle and one side each, which I chose the mashed potatoes with gravy. My wife and I also split a side of fries, and I tried my son's mac and cheese. There is not one thing that tasted bad. I saw the pizza at other tables, and have decided I will be returning soon to try either a slice or a calzone, as both looked appetizing. The sushi looked like big portions and was tempting as well.

The place has a country, backyard feel to it and has a very open vibe to it. You can watch the TVs at the bar or enjoy the patio on a warmer day or night. It is nice to have a place where someone can sit and have a beer while someone else they are with could have an espresso. Dessert is already in the building with Cloverleaf in the building, so the family can even enjoy some ice cream before or after dinner.

The next time you have visitors from out of town or you and your significant other can't decide on a place to go, take them to South Market. If somebody can't find something to eat there, then they just shouldn't eat that day. There is something for everyone.

