South Twin Falls Traffic Light Installation Delayed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Watch for work crews and flaggers if you head south in Twin Falls as the installation of a newer traffic light is delayed. The City of Twin Falls said crews began putting in a new traffic light at the intersection of Washinton Street South and Orchard Street on Monday, but ran into problems when a piece of equipment broke. At this time the traffic signals are flashing red, meaning it is functioning as a four-way stop for all traffic. The city said flaggers will be present during the day when traffic gets busier. Work on the light installation should resume today with completion expected this evening. The city asks drivers to slow down and be cautious while driving in the area.

