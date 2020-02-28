South Idaho Most Wanted: Robert Nunes; Battery & Robbery

The Boise Police Department would like the public to be on the lookout for a man who has recently graduated to most wanted status in the state of Idaho.

It's time to get familiar with Robert Nunes. He is currently wanted by police in Boise for Felony Failure to Appear and Battery. Robert is an Aquarius, and enjoys getting tattoos. He has them on his forearms, as well as on both upper arms.

There is currently a $150,000 bond issued in this case, according to his criminal profile, which has been added to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers website.

If you have any information that could lead to handcuffs being applied to the wrists of Nunes, please call the Boise Police Department, at 208-377-6790, or call 208-343-COPS. To receive alerts regarding most wanted criminals in southwest Idaho, click here.