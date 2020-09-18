Southeast Idaho Manor’s Gruesome Legend Depicts Murder Of Family

A southeast Idaho property that is transformed every October into a volunteer-driven, self-guided scare attraction, has an extremely horrifying legend that is more frightening than anyone standing in a dark corner with a mask on.

The Mountain Road Manor is located in Grace, Idaho, which is approximately 170 miles east of Twin Falls. Each Halloween, locals dress in makeup and masks, and lurk in dark corners and behind trees to frighten those who wish to tour the grounds. The manor's official website describes the experience as likely "too scary for children under 10 years of age," and there are absolutely no refunds given.

Google Maps

According to the website, the property is thought to have been the site of a horrific crime in the early 1900s. The legend says a hired hand brutally murdered, and buried, a family that lived on the property. There have been several claims of an apparition seen on the grounds throughout the years, and some believe the location is cursed.

Google Maps

This year's tours have not been finalized yet due to the pandemic. A September 6 Facebook post from organizers communicated to fans of the experience that they are hoping to carry through with the annual event, but are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation for the public's safety.

The location is only a two hour drive from Twin Falls, and should organizers host the self-guided tours in October, it might be something you may want to check out if you're a fan of these types of events.