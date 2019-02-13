Southern Idaho Area School Closures for February 13

Here is a list of school closures that are happening around Southern Idaho due to weather and illness.

  • Blaine County Schools  - All are closed due to snow
  • Camas County/Fairfield - Closed for the day.
  • Cassia Schools - Early dismissal at 1pm.  Busses will run.
  • CSI Blaine Center - Closed due to snow
  • Filer - Only Hollister Elementary is closed Wednesday due to road conditions. Any absences for Filer High School students living in the Hollister area are excused.
  • Gooding - Gooding School district is closed February 13 and 14 due to excessive illness. Classes will resume on Tuesday, February 19, following the President's Day holiday.
  • Minidoka School District - Closing at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Syringa Mountain School - Closed Wednesday.
  • Wood River High School - 8th Grade Parent night canceled due to snow.

If more districts report closures, we will keep this list updated throughout the day.

 

 

