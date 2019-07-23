Southern Idaho Under Red Flag Warning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Much of southern Idaho is under a red flag warning from the Wood River Valley to the South Hills of Cassia and Twin Falls County.

Image credit: U.S. National Weather Service Pocatello

The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the Red Flag Warning because of critical fire weather conditions across the area that includes the Sawtooth Range, the desert area around Shoshone and Gooding, Jerome and Twin Falls areas, and the Mini-Cassia area.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected to

develop in the next 4 to 12 hours. Be prepared for conditions

that could result in extensive wildland fire behavior.

The NWS Pocatello expects to see thunderstorm activity that could produce wind gusts around them with little rainfall. The Red Flag Warning for the mountain area is in effect from now until 9 p.m. and will go into effect around noon to midnight for the southern area. Always check with the Weather Service website for changing conditions.