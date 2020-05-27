Southwest Idaho Missing: Ezequiel Campos Reported May 27

Nampa police are seeking information regarding a missing area teen who hasn't been in contact with family for more than 24 hours.

Have you seen Ezequiel Adan Campos? Police in southwest Idaho are actively looking for him. He was reported missing on May 27, 2020, according to his profile with the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Campos,14, has brown hair and eyes, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. Campos stands at 5'6".

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 208-465-2257. There are currently more than 40 active juvenile profiles listed on the missing persons website.