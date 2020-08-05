Southwest Idaho Most Wanted: Get To Know Jason Massey

A southwest Idaho man has recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Do you know the whereabouts of Jason Cord Massey? Massey is wanted by authorities in both Ada County and the city of Boise, according to his criminal profile on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website.

Massey, 49, is currently being sought for violating a no contact order, and has a history of drug and weapons violations. A $25,000 bond has been assigned to this case.

Massey is 6'0", and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Massey's current location, you can leave an anonymous tip, or call 208-343-COPS. To receive alerts regarding most wanted criminals in southwest Idaho, click here.