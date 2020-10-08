Southwest Idaho Woman On Food Network Pumpkin Carving Show

A new reality show on the Food Network that is three episodes in features a champion carver from southwest Idaho, and she's currently the frontrunner to win the grand prize of $25,000.

For fans of Halloween, "Outrageous Pumpkins" is a show you need to start from the beginning, and binge to get caught up. It's hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan, and features seven of the best carvers in the United States. Each episode, they are given a challenge consisting of pumpkins, and those who wow the judges move on to the next round.

This is a brand new show to the network, which is giving the winning contestant $25,000 and the title of "Outrageous Pumpkins" champion. One of the contestants, Brandy Davis, currently holds the Guinness Book of World Records for largest pumpkin carved, and is from Nampa, Idaho.

(Spoiler Alert) Davis won the first challenge with an impressive two-faced pumpkin that amazed the judges, and appears to be on her way to winning the grand prize. We came across the show Wednesday night, and are hooked. There are currently four carvers left, but if I had to bet, I would say Davis will be the last one standing, as she's clearly in a league of her own.

Those who wish to get a peek at the show, can watch one of several trailers on YouTube. With just about three weeks to go until Halloween, it's also a great way to potentially get some good ideas for the pumpkins you plan to carve.