Southwestern Idaho Lawmaker Joins Congressional Race

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Rep. Christy Perry says she's officially entering the crowded race of candidates vying for Idaho's open 1st Congressional District seat. Perry, a Republican from Nampa, announced Tuesday she will run for the congressional seat rather than seek re-election inside the Idaho House. The congressional seat is up for grabs now that U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has announced he's running for governor in 2018. Other GOP candidates currently in the race include former Lt. Gov. and former Attorney General David Leroy; former state Sen. Russ Fulcher, a Republican from Meridian; state Rep. Luke Malek, a Republican from Coeur d'Alene; and first-time Republican political candidate Michael Snyder. Perry serves as chair of the House Local Government Committee and a member of the House Health and Welfare and House Judiciary, Rules and Administration panels. Legislative leaders called on auditors earlier this year to investigate Perry's travel expenses after she and another lawmaker faced allegations of an extramarital affair. Perry was cleared of any wrongdoing.