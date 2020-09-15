Spam And Scam Text Messages On The Rise

I swear I get 3 to 4 spam or scam text messages sent to my phone per day. I have no idea how these frauds got my contact information but I have heard I am not the only one.

You can usually determine if a text message is a spam or scam if there is a link in it that is something you do not recognize. Do not click on the link in the message if you do not know what it is. Many of them will say things like "Click this link to claim your money" or "We have been trying to deliver this package to you, click the link to claim" or something like that. These are not real, do not open the links. Scammers could be trying to get access to your information.

As for spam, that could be from something you clicked on or signed up for. I get coupons for different products weekly and that isn't malicious it is more annoying sometimes. You can usually opt out of those though.

There have been some fraudulent text messages revolving around COVID 19 stating your results are in, click a link or you have been exposed to someone with COVID 19. Just make sure you are careful and don't click on a link if you don't know what it is. If you are afraid it is legitimate you can always call the organization it is claiming to be and find out directly from the source.