Sporting Goods Store Robbed in Wendell

The Gooding County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people who they say burglarized Simerly's in Wendell early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says the two men broke the glass door with a rock then went in and stole from the store around 3 a.m. Authorities are not releasing what they took, because it is an ongoing investigation.

The robbery was caught on camera by security surveillance at the store. The sheriff's office does not have official suspects yet, but they say they are following up on leads.

The men are facing felony burglary charges if authorities catch them.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (208) 934-4421. Simerly's provided KMVT with photos of the two men.