Idaho Needs a Law to Keep Boys Out of Girls’ Sports

Liberals will argue it’s not a serious issue in Idaho. In other words, wait for it to arrive and allow them time to drum up sympathy for the confused. State Representative Barbara Ehardt has been patient enough! She has been working on a bill for a good year and a half that would prevent biological boys from competing in girls’ sports. Ehardt is a Republican member of the State House of Representatives. From Idaho Falls.

Of course, she’ll be assailed by newspaper editors, her liberal colleagues and the LGBTQHIJKMNOP+++ crowd (I’m losing track of acronym additions). They’ll call it hatemongering. They’ll remind us we need to tell the confused “I’m O.K., you’re O.K.” They’ll tell us your daughters need to learn the uncertainties of life.

Even some liberals are starting to doubt the wisdom of some 6’1” guy running track against gals. Why stop there? How about boxing?

As parents our greatest responsibility is the safety and well-being of our own children. We’ll look out for yours but I’m telling you, priority number one is your own kid(s).

The liberal author J.K. Rowling was recently criticized by the left-wing police because she stood up to this nonsense. She can afford the abuse. They can demand no book company ever publish her works again but the woman isn’t going to starve. It’s the people who aren’t rich and famous who pay the price for looking out for the girls. They need our support.

I do know of people who’ve got actual gender-confusion. It’s usually not a permanent feature. We need to learn once more as a culture and as adults how to say, “NO!”