Twin Falls is rapidly growing, and new stores are continuing to move into the Magic Valley. Clothing stores, big chains, small chains, fast food, and locally owned stores are all popping up all over town weekly it seems, and it is exciting to see what each new place brings. One such store has been preparing to open for the last few months, and its progress is notable, as anticipation grows until its grand opening. What store is it and where do things stand today?

Duck Donuts Getting Closer to Opening Day

A few months ago it was announced that Duck Donuts would be making its way to Twin Falls, and since then they have been working hard to open their doors and fill our bellies with delicious donuts. For those that have driven by them, located on Cheney Drive, in the same parking lot as Burger King, you will have noticed that their sign is now hanging up. Their major equipment is all arriving and being installed over the next week, and the store should take its next step to be ready for business soon. Unfortunately, one major piece of equipment has been delayed; therefore, delaying the opening day, but they are hoping to announce when they will open soon.

Duck Donuts is Now Hiring

For those that are viewing Duck Donuts as a job opportunity, they are currently hiring. When I reached out to one of the owners, Jessica, she let me know they are looking for people who are motivated, quick learners, and having some experience in the food industry may help as well. They are wanting their flock of ducklings to enjoy what they do and have a fun time at work, as well as be a place where teenagers could get their first job. You must be 16 to apply.

If your child needs a first-time job, or you are looking for a job that you will enjoy, then make sure to apply at Duck Donuts. They even have their own language of "Ducklish" which you can become fluent in throughout your time working there. The opening is growing closer and closer, and I can not wait to try some of these highly anticipated donuts. Make sure to keep an eye and ear open for the grand opening announcement coming soon.

