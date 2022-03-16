The gloomy days are almost behind us as spring will officially begin on Sunday, March 20th in the Magic Valley. When spring finally has sprung, there will be a number of spring cleaning items on every Idaho home checklist.

Every Twin Falls House Does These 5 Spring Cleaning Jobs

No matter what house you live in, there are some things that we all do in Idaho to help usher in the new season and really make it feel like winter is over.

Winter Dog Poo Cleanup

Photo by Jonathan Daniels on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Daniels on Unsplash loading...

If you have a dog, then you know the chore you have ahead of you to clear out the mushy landmines of gross in your yard. After three months of ice and snow, all that doggy doo-doo is waiting for you.

Take Down Christmas Lights (Finally)

Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash loading...

If you haven’t taken advantage of the 3 days of sunshine over the last month, then you’ll need to get on it when spring arrives and finally put Christmas to bed until December…or November.

Swap Winter Toys For Summer Toys

Photo by Felipe Simo and Benjamin Davies on Unsplash Photo by Felipe Simo and Benjamin Davies on Unsplash loading...

A big part of spring cleaning in Idaho is putting up winter toys to make room for summer toys. Sleds, skis, and snowboards will be stored so the bikes, ATVs, and kayaks can be accessed easily.

Spray To Kill Weeds

Photo by Johnson Chou on Unsplash Photo by Johnson Chou on Unsplash loading...

The weeds have already started popping up in our yards. And right now would be a great time to spray them with weed killer if it weren’t for the wind and constant chances of rain. If you pull weeds, then now is great because the ground is soft and the roots are usually easier to pull out.

Mow The Lawn

Photo by Daniel Watson on Unsplash Photo by Daniel Watson on Unsplash loading...

This isn’t really a chore so much as an initiation. It doesn’t feel like spring until the neighborhood is filled with the sound of roaring mowers.

Basic Chores For Spring Cleaning

Other tasks you should have on your list include a good cleaning of the bathrooms, the garage, and wherever you have your Christmas boxes stored because you didn’t want to fully put them away while it was cold outside.

