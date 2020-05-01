Sprouts Farmer’s Market Opening May 14th

It is getting to be that time of year and I am so ridiculously excited! Sprout's, A Farmer's Marketplace has announce they will officially be open for business on May 14th which means you can go get your fresh fruits and vegetables in just a few weeks.

May 14th is a Thursday so mark your calendars. There is nothing better than fresh fruits and vegetables. For some reason they just taste so much better when they come from a farmer's market.

It’s asparagus time! 🙌 We love this early-season vegetable grilled, broiled, sautéd or steamed! Head over to our website... Posted by A Farmer's Marketplace - Twin Falls on Friday, May 1, 2020

According to their Facebook page, right now it is asparagus season. Even though their marketplace on Grandview isn't open for customers, you can still go to their farm at 3885 North 1600 East in Buhl and order bulk asparagus. Get 2 pounds for $5 or 15 pounds for $20. The farm is open for pick up only between 9 am and 6 pm.

If you want to wait for their shop to open, they always have items from Cloverleaf Creamery you can purchase like milk, yogurt and of course ice cream. Their blueberry yogurt is pretty much to die for if you ask me.

I am eagerly awaiting for other market places to announce their opening date so I can mark my calendars for that too. All summer long I get my fruits and vegetables from local farms and I have definitely been missing it.