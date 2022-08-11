Contact Us

Idaho’s Ammon Bundy Reacts to Raid On Mar-a-Lago

By Bill Colley August 11, 2022 11:35 AM
Credit Bill Colley.
Credit Bill Colley.

He calls it government overreach and has some experience on the receiving end.  It was 2014 and his family in Nevada was being pressed by federal agents over grazing rights.  It was one of the top stories of the previous decade.  Bundy is now an independent candidate for Governor of Idaho.  This week, he joined Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX.  He also had some thoughts on the federal government expanding the size of the Internal Revenue Service.

You can hear our conversation by clicking the link here.

Download the KLIX-AM Mobile App Now

Bundy Doesn’t Sugar Coat Words

Bundy isn’t everyone’s political cup of tea, however.  Unlike a politician, he doesn’t shy away from controversy and never tells an audience whatever it only wants to hear.

Despite the media narrative painting him as a dangerous radical, in his nearly 50 years the man has never raised a fist against anyone. 

We talked about some of the major issues confronting liberty at both the federal and state levels.  We concluded the conversation with some of his goals and plans for the state if elected in November. 

He’s Not a News Media Caricature

Liberal media portrays him as a danger because he can’t be controlled or swayed by editorials and Rachel Maddow.  In Idaho, he very well could surpass the candidate of the Democrat Party and Bundy likely could match incumbent and Republican Brad Little when it comes to spending money on a campaign. 

Bundy believes many of his legal troubles in recent months have been designed to distract him and even silence him as Election Day approaches.

Click here to view photo gallery

Filed Under: | | Category: General | Idaho News | News | Political

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to News Radio 1310 KLIX

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

Welcome back to News Radio 1310 KLIX

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://newsradio1310.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to News Radio 1310 KLIX

(Forgot your password?)

Sign up for News Radio 1310 KLIX

Register Now
Sign up to have news and information about your community delivered to your email.