St. Luke’s Radiology Tech by Day: Barrel Racer By Night

Jennifer Barrett works at St. Luke's Magic Valley as a Radiology Technologist and is also a professional barrel racer!

At the beginning of April, Barrett will be in Florida to compete in the RAM Circuits National Finals Rodeo. Barrett decided to pursue this as a career so she would have the flexibility and the finances to follow her dream of eventually making it to NFR.

Barrett's family is also involved, in fact, her husband is currently a rodeo clown and takes care of her horse Larry!

For extensive information about Barrett, her past and goals for the future, click here .