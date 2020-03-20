St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital Suspends Normal Operations

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Wood River Valley, St. Luke's hospital there is suspending normal operations.

The hospital made the announcement Friday afternoon as Blaine County is under an order to shelter-in-place as ordered by Gov. Brad Little. The county has the the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 16, most who are self-quarantined at home.

The area has seen a significant amount of community spread, were the patient did not travel and didn't have any interaction wth anyone else known to have been infected.

St. Luke's Wood River will be making the following changes:

· Our Emergency Department will remain operational, with all admissions transferring to an appropriate facility.

· Surgical and OB staff are on-call to perform emergent procedures. All non-emergent and elective procedures are being postponed.

· Services at our clinics within the community will also be temporarily suspended. We are reaching out to patients who currently have non-emergent appointments scheduled to convert these to a telehealth option, or to postpone them.

· Our COVID-19 drive-through screening and sample collection tent for patients exhibiting symptoms will remain operational from 10:00am – 6:00pm daily. Patients will be able to stay in their cars for screening, registration and, if needed, specimen collection.

· The Walk-In Clinic adjacent to the medical center will be open daily 10:00am – 6:00pm.

St. Luke's Wood River said it is in the process of transferring or discharging patients from the hospital facility to other providers. It is also working with area first responders in diverting new patients to other providers in the area depending on their need.