State Police Respond to Number of Fatalities on Idaho Highways
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police say with the recent number of fatal crashes the state may break last year's record during a deadly time period for drivers. Last year 90 people died on Idaho roads during the "100 Deadliest Days of Driving" and say the number may be surpassed after the latest deadly weekend. In a statement issued Monday by ISP, the director expressed condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in recent accidents.
With the recent spike in fatal crashes, I want to take this opportunity to implore Idahoans to be extra cautious while on our roadways this summer," said Colonel Kedrick Wills, ISP director, in a prepared statement. "It's easier than ever to become distracted and to lose focus on what matters while driving, which is to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road - and to remain sober and unimpaired. It only takes a moment to lose focus and to end up in a potentially fatal crash. Our hearts go out to the family members who are grieving the recent loss of their loved ones and also to the first responders who are always there; it never gets easier to work the scene of a fatal crash, especially when the victims include children.
State police included these tips in the statement:
- Buckle up - it's the best defense if you're in a crash
Slow down, be patient. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going.
- Drive sober! Impaired driving is a leading cause of accidents and resulting injuries and deaths on our roadways. Law enforcement will be watching closely this summer for signs of impaired driving.
- Just drive. Put down your phone and other distractions such as food.
- Give yourself some distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use the three-second rule.
- Promptly report suspected impaired drivers and other hazardous drivers to law enforcement. On your mobile phone, dial *ISP (*477) or just dial 9-1-1.