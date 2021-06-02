12 People Killed on Idaho Roads Memorial Day Weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A total of 12 people lost their lives on Idaho roads during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. According to information from Idaho State Police, troopers responded to a total of seven crashes during the weekend travel blitz that ended up being fatal. "Our ISP Troopers and dispatchers connect with those involved, their families, and those who witness these very serious crashes. They're incredible professionals, yet like all Idahoans, we too felt the extreme tragedy faced by too many families this past weekend." Said ISP Colonel Kedrick Wills in a prepared statement. The Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the "100 Deadliest Days" and goes to Labor Day weekend.

Several of the crashes happened in southern Idaho. A man on a motorcycle was killed when a semi-truck pulled in front of him near Hazelton. Two young men died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26 near Richfield on May 30. A Caldwell man was killed when his pickup hit the side of a mountain near Stanley, also on May 30.

One of the worst crashes happened on May 29 near Marsing that killed four people in a Honda Civic that hit a pickup head-on. The four ranged in the age of 16 to 26 and were from California.

"We at ISP hope that families and communities will talk about and reinforce the importance of safe driving habits. Keeping families whole and motorists safe on our roadways is important to all of us, and the only way we can make that happen is to work together," said Colonel Wills.

