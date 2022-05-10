Summer is fast approaching and one of the best parts about the heat coming is that it makes a certain delicious treat that much better. I can eat ice cream year round, but in the summer, it somehow tastes a little bit better. One of the best places to get ice cream in Twin Falls in the last couple of years has been Canyon Rim Creamery, but this last week, they shut their doors, and it has left customers asking questions.

Canyon Rim Creamery Sold

Last week, Canyon Rim Creamery, located at 163 Cheney Drive, across from Walmart, sold. For those that have driven by the past few days and noticed the change, do not fret. When I reached out to Canyon Rim, they responded with, "We didn’t close. We sold. The new owners will make an announcement soon. Thanks." While this may be sad news for ice cream lovers in the area, we will sit by patiently and wait to see what happens next. When an announcement will be made is still unknown as of writing. This story will be updated, once an announcement is made.

About Canyon Rim Creamery

Canyon Rim Creamery opened in the spring of 2019 and was known for its friendly staff, large portions, good prices, and unique flavors. They also offered grilled cheese sandwiches and quesadillas for lunch specials. They got most of their products from Reed's Dairy, meaning their products were fresh and Idaho-made. If you look at the sign in the picture, it looks like a Reed's dairy store may be taking over the store. Hopefully, the new owners will continue some of what made Canyon Rim a fun and delicious place to go.

With the sale of Canyon Rim Creamery, this marks the second ice cream store in the area to sell in the last few weeks, with Kiwi Loco having sold as well. We will all sit, wait, and see to find out what the location and store have in order under the new owners, but it can't come soon enough. Summer is fast approaching and we need ice cream.

