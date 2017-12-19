Study Says Idaho Drivers Are Among The Worst – But Utah Is Worse

I grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and didn't think anything of how we drove there. Then I moved to Kansas, Nevada, and Idaho and I'm very aware now when I visit my home state that the drivers are terrible!

As a kid, I had fun driving in Utah...and maybe that is part of the problem. Everyone seems to drive like a kid with a new license.

But they really aren't that much worse than us here in Idaho according to a study by quotewizard , Idaho is the 9th worst state when it comes to driving and Utah is 3rd. Quotewizard based their rankings on the number of accidents, citations, fatalities, speeding tickets and DUI's.

The worst state, no surprise, is California. If you've driven there, then you know.

I think we can all agree though that there are many in Twin Falls who could work on their parking skills.