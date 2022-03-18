Stunning Buhl Home For Sale Has It’s Own Private Fishing Spot

Stunning Buhl Home For Sale Has It&#8217;s Own Private Fishing Spot

Zillow

There are some stunning homes around the area. This one in Buhl has a wide-open floor plan and the amenities that come with it are stellar. This house definitely looks worth the massive price tag.

Zillow
loading...

The home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is 2,710 square feet and runs you $979,000 dollars. The entryway into the home is gorgeous. I love the trees directing you to the front door. The view around it and the yard is immaculate.

Zillow
loading...

The home has a creek running through the backyard and a walkway directly to the flowing water. You could fish year-round and you wouldn't have to worry about anyone else getting your favorite spot first.

Zillow
loading...

I could see myself having coffee and enjoying that view every single morning. Those windows are beautiful I love it.

Zillow
loading...

The kitchen is amazing. The appliances are new and modern. I love the bar top. And all the storage.

Zillow
loading...

I don't know why but I have always loved square sinks in a bathroom and I love the colors in this bathroom.

Zillow
loading...

And look at this bedroom with a view! Stunning. I could wake up to that view every single morning

Zillow
loading...

So much storage! It is begging to become a library or office

 

Zillow
loading...

And a huge garage! I would have to buy extra vehicles to fill it. The garage floor is even heated! How cool is that.

Zillow
loading...

The upstairs area is big enough for a game room itself. I love the high ceiling and structure.

Zillow
loading...

Another bedroom with a killer view.

Zillow
loading...

I need this closet in my life! So much storage!

Zillow
loading...

I love when laundry rooms have sinks in them. Plus, again, so much storage!

 

Zillow
loading...

The beautiful view alone is worth it.

Other perks of living here are a community boat ramp, tennis courts, and stocked fishing ponds. Plus plenty of yard for kids or pets.

