Suburban Hit by Car, One Killed on Southwest Idaho Highway

GRASMERE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Oregon man died when he was ejected from the SUV he was a passenger in as it was hit by another car in southwest Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened Tuesday, July 7, at around 1:50 p.m. on State Highway 51 near Grasmere in Owyhee County. Rocky Maley, of Fox, Oregon was a passenger in a Chevrolet Suburban when it was hit as it traveled north by a Subaru Legacy driven by Macquinzi Marlar, 18, of Crescent Valley, Nevada.

ISP said none of the three other passengers in the Suburban had their seat belts on, including Maley who was killed after being ejected from the SUV. Marlar and the driver of the SUV, Deanna Maley, 53, of Fox, Oregon were flown by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, the other passengers ages 20, 21 and 29, were taken by ground ambulance.

The highway was either fully or partially blocked for more than four hours.