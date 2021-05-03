UPDATE: Idaho State Police announced Monday afternoon the juvenile involved in the crash died from their injuries on Sunday.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed in a seven vehicle crash south of Mountain Home on Saturday. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at mile marker 83 a little after 4 p.m. on Idaho Highway 51.

ISP said the crash involved a semi-truck and six other passenger vehicles. The two people that were killed have been identified as Lisa Holland, 34, of Meridian and Laurie Bloomquist, 38, of Portland, Oregon. The two had been passengers in a 2018 Honda CRV, Driven by Daniel Holland, 32, of Meridian; he was hospitalized. A juvenile in the Honda had to be transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Boise.

Three other people had to be taken to a hospital in Mountain Home. The crash blocked the highway for more than four hours while crews cleared the scene.

