HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 71-year-old man was killed in a crash on Idaho Highway 55 north of Horseshoe Bend Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the driver, from Garden Valley, was headed south in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when he went off the side of the road, overturned, and ended up in the Payette River. The man had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV.

