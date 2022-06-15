MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County SWAT team responded to Mountain Home Tuesday afternoon to assist with an hours-long standoff in a residential neighborhood. According to the Mountain Home Police Department, officers had tried to serve a protection order at a home on Freedom Circle and were met by a man who pointed a gun at them and retreated back into the home at around 5 p.m. Police blocked off the area and asked the public to stay away while the Twin Falls County SWAT and negotiation team were called in to help. After more than five hours of negotiations the suspect, Nicholas Hoover, surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault. Mountain Home Police served the search warrant and cleared the neighborhood allowing some people to return home.

Get our free mobile app