Mountain Home Man Killed in Oregon Rollover

UKIAH, Oregon (KLIX)-A Mountain Home man was killed in a rollover crash in Oregon Monday evening. Oregon State Police identified the victim as Christopher Kendrick, 26, who was killed when the Subaru Crosstrek he was in rolled on Highway 244 about 13 miles east of Ukiah a little after 7:30 p.m. OSP said the driver of the car, Jacob Moser, 30, of Yakima, Washington was flown by air ambulance with serious injuries. OSP is investigating why the car went off the roadway. The crash closed the highway down for more than six hours.

Get our free mobile app