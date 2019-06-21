Sweeto Burrito Coming to Twin Falls

A new burrito shop, Sweeto Burrito, is coming to Twin Falls this summer. The restaurant applied for a special permit to have a drive-thru window at their potential location on Cheney Drive in late 2018 with the Planning and Zoning Commission. After approval by the commission, the building has started to take shape in 2019. The renderings used at the 2018 meeting look very similar to what the actual building is shaping up to be.

Once open, the restaurant will offer unique burritos, with options including a cheeseburger or crispy chicken burrito. It doesn't appear that they will have build your own burrito options, but you can click here for a full list of their menu items.

Sweeto Burrito currently has two locations in Idaho, Coeur d'Alene and Idaho Falls, with several in the Salt Lake City Valley. Their location in the Magic Valley is set to open in August, according to their Facebook page.