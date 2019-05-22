Taco Bell Arena Has Been Renamed

The days of Taco Bell Arena are over.

While one of the biggest name changes known to our city in recent years is waiting on approval from the Idaho State Board of Education, Boise State University has come to an agreement with a new company on a new name for the arena on Boise State University's campus.

ExtraMile Convenience Stores, LLC, has stepped up to make Taco Bell Arena the ExtraMile Arena . The news was just announced today by Curt Apsey, Director of Athletics at Boise State University.

This 15-year deal that has been reached is worth $8.4 million and Boise State will be getting more than $550,000 each year, per the agreement.

If you have never heard of ExtraMile, it's actually a product of two major businesses that surely you will know, Chevron, USA and Jacksons Food Stores Inc.

If you're wondering what happens to all of the Taco Bell branding both inside and outside of the arena--well, that all comes down once the State Board of Education approves everything. Clearly with today's announcement from the university, there seems to be no hesitation or concern surrounding the pending approval. Once it's officially signed off on, as early as the end of the summer, signage for ExtraMile will begin to go up!

You may notice a difference on the streets, as well, as as Jacksons is set to begin re-branding their Chevron locations, to ExtraMile stores!