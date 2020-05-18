Tacos Dona Vero Joins New Twin Falls Food Hall

I know we aren't the only ones super excited about this market coming in. So far the food hall called 2nd South Market has announced several restaurants. They have announced the popular taco truck in Kimberly Tacos Dona Vero will be joining the project.

I have never personally been to Tacos Dona Vero but I have heard some of the most amazing reviews. Tacos Dona Vero is expanding, so this will give them a great chance to better serve a larger customer base.

2nd South Market is going to be where the old Salvation Army Thrift Store building was in Twin Falls on 2nd Avenue South. Food halls are becoming a popular trend throughout the country. Think of a giant food court, but also a great place to hang out and socialize as well.

Other restaurants that have announced they will be joining 2nd South Market is CloverLeaf Creamery and Smokey Bone BBQ. Get dinner and dessert all in one place!

The structure has been renovated for an outdoor space that will have things like corn hole and additional seating. 2nd South Market is hoping to be able to host events and parties as well. There were rumors at the beginning that there may be a beer and wine bar also joining but that hasn't been announced yet.

We also don't have an exact date when they plan on being open, originally it was this summer but they haven't had a chance yet to get back to me on exact time frames.