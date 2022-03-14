Old military equipment for decorations isn't anything new. It isn't uncommon to drive around the country and see old tanks, military vehicles, or old guns as decorations. It is patriotic and pays tribute to the military. There are a few tanks in the area that sit in parks or outside of buildings and recently I sat in a park with my family and noticed one of these tanks. After looking for a while, I noticed that the gun was aimed somewhat towards the school across the street. It got me thinking, what is the proper direction to point these guns on tanks?

Tanks In Twin Falls Area

Most people may not notice, but after sitting in the park for over an hour, it was hard not to see it. The tank's gun is pointed in the direction of the school, and if that isn't enough, it also points toward the church down the street. Yes, these tanks are not active, but the thought of a tank gun permanently pointed at these buildings is somewhat comical and also makes you shake your head. Who decides which way the gun points and what is the best way to go? Turn it and it points more towards the school, a different school, a neighborhood, or the park. There isn't a good option.

Tanks on CSI Campus

To add to the observation of which way these tank guns are pointed, the ones on CSI aren't much better. If you are looking at the National Guard building, there are two tanks. The one on the left is pointed right at a daycare, while the one on the right is pointed at the sports fields and a playground off in the distance. The thought of a gun permanently pointed at places where these children play seems off, but what better choices do they have? They are no threat, but the observation does make you question it though.

These tanks might be inactive and cause no threat to the locations they point at, but the thought of a gun always pointed at a building full of children, a church, or a playground is a little unsettling. Many people see them every day and will most likely never notice, but it is an interesting thought. Nothing will change about the direction they are pointed, nor should it, but it is fun to notice and wonder what they are pointing at. If not in the directions they are facing, then what is the proper direction to have a tank face?

