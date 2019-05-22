Taylor Swift, BTS and Jonas Brothers Close Out ‘The Voice’ Season 16 With Epic Performances (WATCH)

Taylor Swift , BTS and the Jonas Brothers gave knockout performances during last night's star-studded The Voice Season 16 finale.

The hit NBC show crowned its winner on Tuesday night's (May 21) episode and featured a ton of amazing performances from some of the biggest names in music. Swift and Panic! of the Disco's Brendon Urie once again teamed up to sing their new hit single, "ME!" and it was nothing short of fabulous.

Watch Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's "ME!" performance, below:

BTS later took the stage to perform their smash single, “Boy With Luv.” RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook looked great in black and white suit jackets and as usual, they all sounded amazing, too. The crowd also went wild for BTS' flawless choreography and incredible stage presence. It's really no wonder the boys are taking over the world one performance at a time. They're absolutely killing it.

The group performed the song without their collaborator Halsey . Though she was at the finale, she didn't join BTS since it's very likely the performances were pre-taped on different days.

Watch BTS' epic The Voice performance, below:

Meanwhile, Kevin , Joe and Nick Jonas hit the stage to perform their new single, "Cool," off their comeback album, Happiness Begins. Wearing some fun retro-themed outfits, the Jonas Brothers were the epitome of cool and their performance gave off serious summertime vibes.