Tea Kettle And Dead Horse Caves In Gooding Await Your Exploration

Southern Idaho Tourism recently shared a promotional video featuring one of the Magic Valley's most enigmatic best kept secrets.

Located within the city limits of Gooding , Idaho, are two Gem State wonders that should be on your adventure radar this spring or summer. The first being a spot known as Tea Kettle Cave , which was recently highlighted on the Southern Idaho Tourism website as a must visit destination. A co-worker of mine hiked out there last summer and told me all about it. The cave was created by molten lava.

Another, lesser-known landmark located less than three miles from Tea Kettle is Dead Horse Cave . While not as impressive as Tea Kettle, Dead Horse is much easier to access, and is a more family friendly type of experience. Just travel north of Gooding on Hwy 46 to 1600E (in a western direction) and look for Dead Horse Cave Road.

I plan on knocking both of these sites of my Idaho bucket list before October. Safe travels!