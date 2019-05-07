Tea Kettle And Dead Horse Caves In Gooding Await Your Exploration
Southern Idaho Tourism recently shared a promotional video featuring one of the Magic Valley's most enigmatic best kept secrets.
Located within the city limits of Gooding, Idaho, are two Gem State wonders that should be on your adventure radar this spring or summer. The first being a spot known as Tea Kettle Cave, which was recently highlighted on the Southern Idaho Tourism website as a must visit destination. A co-worker of mine hiked out there last summer and told me all about it. The cave was created by molten lava.
Another, lesser-known landmark located less than three miles from Tea Kettle is Dead Horse Cave. While not as impressive as Tea Kettle, Dead Horse is much easier to access, and is a more family friendly type of experience. Just travel north of Gooding on Hwy 46 to 1600E (in a western direction) and look for Dead Horse Cave Road.
I plan on knocking both of these sites of my Idaho bucket list before October. Safe travels!