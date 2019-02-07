Ted Nugent On Newsradio 1310 KLIX

Ted Nugent will join us Friday morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. Nugent is the headliner this month at the Sportsman for Fish and Wildlife – Idaho Banquet. The event is Saturday, February 16 th at the old Sears store at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.

Nugent will appear on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley.

Tickets are available by going to www.IdahoSFW.org .

Nugent will appear on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley.

A devout Second Amendment advocate and hunter, Nugent is a legendary rock performer and still touring at 70. To say he’s outspoken is a rather mild statement.

When Nugent was told Southern Idaho is seeing a huge spike in populations of elk, moose and cougar, he deadpanned it’s because he’s not here killing them. You can hear the exact quote on Friday morning.

Also he’ll talk about the summer camps where he trains young hunters and his concerns about threats to gun rights. The rocker says some states have essentially nullified the Second Amendment.