A retired state trooper once told me he assumed everyone he met in Idaho was armed. It may bother liberals, but they have options. They can move to Portland, or if they already live there, they don’t need to visit. I believe recent shootings in Rhode Island and Australia give more credence to our Second Amendment. The exam room at Brown University was a gun-free zone. That didn’t stop a bad guy.

Gun Free Means Sitting Ducks

In Australia, the victims have very few gun rights in a country with some of the strictest gun laws in the world. Yet the bad guys had guns, and I read early after the massacre that they had a dozen legal firearms, even though one was on a watch list. Here’s what could’ve limited the violence. If the people on the beach were armed and trained, and if you didn’t allow people on watch lists to have the only weapons. But liberals in Australia now call for even more confiscation, and the left echoes the call here.

People Will Lie to Take Your Guns

Todd Eccles, owner of Patriot Defense in Buhl, Idaho, sent me a post from talk show host Dana Loesch. She shares that the leftist media is already spreading propaganda, claiming red dots are for military use and shouldn’t be used by civilians. Her point is that these people are essentially illiterate when it comes to firearms and accessories. For nearsighted people, red dots play a key role in home defense. They shouldn’t be confused with lasers, but the CNN host in the soundbite she shared wouldn’t have a clue. So, the liberal guest is allowed to spew his vomit. The goal is to confuse the viewing public. Next, they’ll argue sights are dangerous on a firearm!