No guns will be allowed in the Jerome County Courthouse when the doors open on October 1st, 2025. The decision was made unanimously by the three members of the Jerome County Commission. While some absolutists won’t like the change, it’s not the only government building where firearms are banned.

This is Common Elsewhere

I worked as a reporter covering courts in the early 1990s. After a courtroom shooting in Texas, many local governments changed their policies. I was required to go through a metal detector every morning as I did my job. No guns or knives were allowed beyond the checkpoint. I could check some objects and pick them up when I left. I got the wand more than a few times.

No One Wants to Make National News

The situation in Jerome seems a reaction to recent events across the country and increased threats against officeholders, lawyers, judges, and law enforcement.

We may be in a period similar to 30 years ago, and it may quiet down as it did when we faced a new threat from outside after 2001. Or, sadly, we could be at the beginning of a long era of violence committed by people who believe it’s the only way to advance their cause. Especially when the majority may not share their beliefs.

In case you miss the change in Jerome County, signs will be posted to alert you before entering. Of course, law enforcement will be exempted from the new rule. Courthouse security personnel were a driving force in making the change.