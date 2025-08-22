To clear up any confusion, you can carry a gun at the Twin Falls County Fair, but if you drop by a beer garden and imbibe, you risk arrest. Most of you already know the rules. If you’re drinking in a tavern, you're not allowed to carry a firearm. It’s no different at the fair.

The Fair is Like Most Other Public Spaces

If you’re 18 or older, you can carry open and concealed. But would you open carry in a crowd? Because you could become the target of a madman, or someone else may decide they want your firearm. Concealment gives you advantages in those situations.

Bill Colley

You may also find there are separate rules at county fairs when entering rodeo or concert venues. There’s a big debate going on in Canyon County about this subject. By the way, deputies, troopers, and police don’t make the laws. They’re job is to answer complaints and enforce laws. If you want a change, talk with your elected politicians.

Be Aware of Criminal Convictions

If you have a felony conviction, you can’t carry at the fair, as you can’t carry anywhere else. You do have the option of a judge restoring your right to carry. This often happens when a person makes a mistake when young and then later cleans up their life.

I did speak with a law enforcer who told me there can be differences between various counties, and various other public events (rodeos and concerts). If you’re curious, you can contact local law enforcement in advance and get an answer.