Jerome County Idaho Courthouse Gun Ban Will be Repealed

Jerome County Idaho Courthouse Gun Ban Will be Repealed

Photo by Tom Def on Unsplash

It looks like the gun ban at the Jerome County Courthouse won’t last one full week.  Legal counsel for the county commission has ruled that the county didn’t have the authority for the restriction.  It went into place on October 1st, after the Jerome County Sheriff and other county workers had expressed security concerns.

Commissioners will look at other alternatives for security before the end of the day on Monday, but the ban will be lifted this week.  This is a developing story, and more details will be available soon.

Celebrities Who Own Guns or Support Gun Ownership

From movie stars to singers and more, these stars either support gun rights or own guns themselves.

Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

Filed Under: Guns, Jerome County, Second Amendment
Categories: Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX