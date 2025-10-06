It looks like the gun ban at the Jerome County Courthouse won’t last one full week. Legal counsel for the county commission has ruled that the county didn’t have the authority for the restriction. It went into place on October 1st, after the Jerome County Sheriff and other county workers had expressed security concerns.

Commissioners will look at other alternatives for security before the end of the day on Monday, but the ban will be lifted this week. This is a developing story, and more details will be available soon.